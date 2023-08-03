Highway bridge in northern China collapses due to flash floods and casualties are unknown

There were no known casualties as of Thursday afternoon after the bridge collapsed along the Harbin-Mudanjiang Highway in Heilongjiang province, according to Beijing News.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — A highway bridge in northern China collapsed due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, and two cars fell into the river, state media reported Thursday.

A rescue mission was ongoing, and a section of the highway had been closed, state media said.

China is seeing floods triggered by heavy rains in several parts of the country. Weather authorities said the capital, Beijing, recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region.