Car, knife attack injures 13 in South Korea; police treating as ‘terror act’

A man rammed a car into pedestrians and then stabbed several people, injuring at least 13 on Thursday in the South Korean city of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, authorities said, as police announced they were treating the rampage as a “terror” attack.
The police have not announced a motive, although Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said authorities were treating the incident as a “terror act” and described it as an indiscriminate attack on civilians. The police chief has called an emergency meeting of the heads of city and provincial police offices, KBS reported.
The incident occurred near Seohyeon subway station in an area with a large department store, as well as shops and restaurants.
