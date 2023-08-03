The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Asia

Car, knife attack injures 13 in South Korea; police treating as ‘terror act’

By
and 
August 3, 2023 at 8:07 a.m. EDT
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, on Thursday. (Jo Sung-woo/AP)
1 min

A man rammed a car into pedestrians and then stabbed several people, injuring at least 13 on Thursday in the South Korean city of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, authorities said, as police announced they were treating the rampage as a “terror” attack.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Police said a suspect was arrested at the scene and identified as a male in his early 20s, according to South Korean national broadcaster KBS. It said four people were hit by the vehicle and nine others injured in the knife attack after the man got out of the car brandishing a weapon.

The police have not announced a motive, although Police Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun said authorities were treating the incident as a “terror act” and described it as an indiscriminate attack on civilians. The police chief has called an emergency meeting of the heads of city and provincial police offices, KBS reported.

The incident occurred near Seohyeon subway station in an area with a large department store, as well as shops and restaurants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...