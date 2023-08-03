Car, knife attack injures 13 in South Korea; police treating as ‘terror act’

A man rammed a car into pedestrians and then stabbed several people, injuring at least 13 on Thursday in the South Korean city of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, authorities said, as police announced they were treating the rampage as a “terror” attack.

Police said a suspect was arrested at the scene and identified as a male in his early 20s, according to South Korean national broadcaster KBS. It said four people were hit by the vehicle and nine others injured in the knife attack after the man got out of the car brandishing a weapon.