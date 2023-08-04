Police arrest pair for 8.5 million-euro theft of jewelry and cash from Barcelona airport passengers

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

BARCELONA, Spain — Police in northeastern Spain said Friday they arrested two men who allegedly stole carry-on luggage containing some 8.5 million euros ($9 million) worth of jewelry and cash from departing passengers at Barcelona’s airport.

Police Sub-Inspector Francesc Garcia said in a video posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the men were arrested as they drove out of Barcelona. The missing luggage and their contents, including an expensive ring and some 20,000 euros worth of different currencies, were in the trunk, Garcia said.