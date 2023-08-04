Europe A look at the amount of U.S. spending powering Ukraine’s defense The United States is the biggest financial supporter of Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

1 The United States has committed more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. That includes more than $43 billion in military aid. 2 That’s more than the U.S. distributes in aid to any other country. 3 As the conflict enters its 18th month, U.S. public support for funding the war is wavering , particularly among Republicans.

How U.S. military aid has grown since the start of the war $0B $10B $20B $30B $40B $50B 2022 $350 million Feb. Feb. 25, 2022 Mar. The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden authorized a package of $350 million in military aid. It included small arms and munitions as well as body armor and equipment for “Ukraine’s front-line defenders,” the Pentagon said, and would be the first of dozens of packages announced for Ukraine as the war continued. Apr. April 13, 2022 The first M-17 helicopters were authorized to be sent to Ukraine May June July Aug. +$3 billion Aug. 24, 2022 Sep. Six months into the war, the Pentagon pledged its biggest tranche of security assistance yet, which represented “the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend itself,” the Defense Department said. Oct. Nov. The Pentagon said Ukraine had received its first NASAMS for air defense as Russia began targeting infrastructure ahead of the winter. Dec. 2023 Jan. Feb. Total after a year of war Mar. $31.8 billion One year into the war, the Biden administration announced an additional $2 billion in security assistance, “part of the commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security.” Apr. May Dozens of M1 Abrams training tanks arrived in Germany for U.S.-led training of Ukrainian forces. The shipment came less than a month before the spring counteroffensive began. One week later, Biden announced the U.S. and its allies would train Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16 aircraft. June +$400 million July 25, 2023 The most recent presidential drawdown. Military aid is only part of America’s commitment to Ukraine. Billions of dollars in economic and humanitarian aid have also been pledged to the country.

Military aid is only part of America's commitment to Ukraine. Billions of dollars in economic and humanitarian aid have also been pledged to the country.

Total aid from the U.S. to Ukraine Besides the $43.1 billion on military aid, which represents 65.1 percent of U.S. aid to Ukraine,… $43.1 billion Military … the United States has provided about $20.5 billion in budget support for Ukraine since the start of the war… 20.5 Economic … and more than $2.6 billion to support displaced people, including refugees, and other vulnerable populations within and outside the country. 2.6 Humanitarian In total, the U.S. has sent Ukraine $66.2 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid.

The funding includes weapons, training, medical supplies, generators and rebuilding. And experts view the amount as a massive investment in a U.S. ally not seen since at least World War II.

“These are off-the-charts numbers,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He likened the figures to U.S. commitments to European countries at the end of World War II. The Marshall Plan, when adjusted for inflation, came to about $150 billion over three years.

It’s hard to put these numbers in context. Sixty billion dollars sounds massive when compared with arbitrary data points such as the price of Twitter, the cost of the James Webb Space Telescope or the cost of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.

U.S. aid to Ukraine $66.2B The sale of Twitter $44B Biden's student loan forgiveness plan $39B The James Webb space telescope $10B

It can be pretty small when compared with the entire U.S. defense budget.

DOD 2023 budget $1.77 trillion U.S. aid to Ukraine $66.2 billion

U.S. aid to other allies

But when compared with U.S. support for other nations, the commitment to Ukraine is singular.

The funding has eclipsed bilateral support for other U.S. allies, including Israel, Jordan and Egypt, some of the top recipients of U.S. support.

$66.2 billion Ukraine spent in Ukraine since the beginning of the war Israel $8.6B Egypt $3.3B Jordan $2.9B Spent in FY 2022 and 2023 combined Israel figures taken from Congressional Research Service report detailing "Total U.S. foreign aid obligations." Jordan and Egypt figures taken from CRS reports detailing "U.S. bilateral aid."

O’Hanlon also noted it has exceeded U.S. support for Taiwan, which in late July received a pledge worth more than $300 million in military assistance from the Biden administration, as China’s military presence near the island increases.

International aid to Ukraine

While the United States is the leading donor to Ukraine, other countries have committed a much larger percentage of their GDP to fund Kyiv’s efforts.

While the United States is the leading donor to Ukraine, other countries have committed a much larger percentage of their GDP to fund Kyiv's efforts.

How the international community is aiding Ukraine Kiel's data differs from data from the State Department and the Defense Department, because it is adjusted so that it can be compared to other countries' spending figures. Military Financial Humanitarian United States 76.8 European Union 35.9 United Kingdom 11.7 Germany 11.6 Japan 7.2 Canada 5.7 Poland 4.6 Netherlands 4.4 Norway 2.3 $0B $20B $40B $60B $80B Commitments as of May 31, in billions of dollars according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. In percentage of GDP 1.26 Estonia 1.09 Latvia 0.95 Lithuania 0.68 Poland 0.63 Slovakia 0.51 Denmark 0.47 Norway 0.44 Finland 0.44 Netherlands 0.37 United Kingdom 0.36 Czech Republic 0.33 United States 0.31 Sweden 0.31 Bulgaria 0 0.3 0.6 0.9 1.2 1.5

As the conflict drags on, U.S. popular support for funding the war is wavering. A June Pew Research Center survey found 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the United States is giving too much aid to Ukraine. That has become a talking point among some GOP Senate candidates, as well as two of the party’s presidential front-runners.

“We could do it forever,” O’Hanlon said of this rate of funding and support for Ukraine. “It’s not economically unsustainable. But it’s probably politically unsustainable.”

Data sources: Military spending on Ukraine from the Defense Department’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and presidential drawdown announcements as of July 25, as well as Foreign Military Financing figures from the State Department. Humanitarian and financial aid data from the State Department as of July 21. Total U.S. defense budget data from usaspending.gov. U.S. bilateral aid to other allies from Congressional Research Service reports. Comparative data taken from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Alex Horton and Federica Cocco contributed to this report.