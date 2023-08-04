A look at the amount of U.S. spending powering Ukraine’s defense
The United States is the biggest financial supporter of Kyiv’s fight against Russia.
How U.S. military aid has grown since the start of the war
$0B
$10B
$20B
$30B
$40B
$50B
2022
$350 million
Feb.
Feb. 25, 2022
Mar.
The day after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden authorized a package of $350 million in military aid. It included small arms and munitions as well as body armor and equipment for “Ukraine’s front-line defenders,” the Pentagon said, and would be the first of dozens of packages announced for Ukraine as the war continued.
Apr.
April 13,
2022
The first M-17 helicopters were authorized to be sent to Ukraine
May
June
July
Aug.
+$3 billion
Aug. 24, 2022
Sep.
Six months into the war, the Pentagon pledged its biggest tranche of security assistance yet, which represented “the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine in the mid- and long-term to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend itself,” the Defense Department said.
Oct.
Nov.
The Pentagon said Ukraine had received its first NASAMS for air defense as Russia began targeting infrastructure ahead of the winter.
Dec.
2023
Jan.
Feb.
Total after a year of war
Mar.
$31.8 billion
One year into the war, the Biden administration announced an additional $2 billion in security assistance, “part of the commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security.”
Apr.
May
Dozens of M1 Abrams training tanks arrived in Germany for U.S.-led training of Ukrainian forces. The shipment came less than a month before the spring counteroffensive began. One week later, Biden announced the U.S. and its allies would train Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16 aircraft.
June
+$400 million
July 25, 2023
The most recent presidential drawdown.
July
Since the war started, the United
States has committed more than
$43.1 billion
in military aid to Ukraine.
$23.5B
$18B
$1.5B
Weapons and
equipment
Security
assistance
Grants and
loans for
weapons and
equipment
Weapons and equipment from Defense Department stocks given by presidential drawdowns. These supplies are already manufactured and can be delivered quickly.
Funding pledged by the Pentagon to invest in more weapons, training, advising, logistics and equipment through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. These pledges represent a longer commitment to the war effort, as they include funding for the production of supplies.
Grants to purchase weapons and equipment through the Foreign Military Financing program.
Military aid is only part of America’s commitment to Ukraine. Billions of dollars in economic and humanitarian aid have also been pledged to the country.
Total aid from
the U.S. to Ukraine
Besides the $43.1 billion on military aid, which represents 65.1 percent of U.S. aid to Ukraine,…
$43.1 billion
Military
… the United States. has provided about $20.5 billion in budget support for Ukraine since the start of the war…
20.5
Economic
… and more than $2.6 billion to support displaced people, including refugees, and other vulnerable populations within and outside the country.
2.6
Humanitarian
In total, the United States has sent to Ukraine
$66.2 billion
in military, financial and humanitarian aid.
The funding includes weapons, training, medical supplies, generators and rebuilding. And experts view the amount as a massive investment in a U.S. ally not seen since at least World War II.
“These are off-the-charts numbers,” said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He likened the figures to U.S. commitments to European countries at the end of World War II. The Marshall Plan, when adjusted for inflation, came to about $150 billion over three years.
It’s hard to put these numbers in context. Sixty billion dollars sounds massive when compared with arbitrary data points such as the price of Twitter, the cost of the James Webb Space Telescope or the cost of the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan.
It can be pretty small when compared with the entire U.S. defense budget.
U.S. aid to other allies
But when compared with U.S. support for other nations, the commitment to Ukraine is singular.
The funding has eclipsed bilateral support for other U.S. allies, including Israel, Jordan and Egypt, some of the top recipients of U.S. support.
$66.2 billion
Ukraine
spent in Ukraine since
the beginning of the war
Israel
$8.6B
Egypt
$3.3B
Jordan
$2.9B
Spent in FY 2022 and 2023 combined
Israel figures taken from Congressional Research Service report detailing "Total U.S. foreign aid obligations." Jordan and Egypt figures taken from CRS reports detailing "U.S. bilateral aid."
O’Hanlon also noted it has exceeded U.S. support for Taiwan, which in late July received a pledge worth more than $300 million in military assistance from the Biden administration, as China’s military presence near the island increases.
International aid to Ukraine
While the United States is the leading donor to Ukraine, other countries have committed a much larger percentage of their GDP to fund Kyiv’s efforts.
How the international community is aiding Ukraine
Kiel's data differs from data from the State Department and the Defense Department, because it is adjusted so that it can be compared to other countries' spending figures.
Military
Financial
Humanitarian
U.S.
76.8
E.U.
35.9
U.K
11.7
Germany
11.6
Japan
7.2
Canada
5.7
Poland
4.6
Netherlands
4.4
Norway
2.3
$0B
$20B
$40B
$60B
$80B
Commitments as of May 31, in billions of dollars according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
In percentage of GDP
1.26
Estonia
1.09
Latvia
0.95
Lithuania
0.68
Poland
0.63
Slovakia
0.51
Denmark
0.47
Norway
0.44
Finland
0.44
Netherlands
0.37
U.K.
0.36
Czech Rep.
0.33
U.S.
0.31
Sweden
0.31
Bulgaria
0
0.3
0.6
0.9
1.2
How the international community is aiding Ukraine
Kiel's data differs from data from the State Department and the Defense Department, because it is adjusted so that it can be compared to other countries' spending figures.
Military
Financial
Humanitarian
United States
76.8
European Union
35.9
United Kingdom
11.7
Germany
11.6
Japan
7.2
Canada
5.7
Poland
4.6
Netherlands
4.4
Norway
2.3
$0B
$20B
$40B
$60B
$80B
Commitments as of May 31, in billions of dollars according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
In percentage of GDP
1.26
Estonia
1.09
Latvia
0.95
Lithuania
0.68
Poland
0.63
Slovakia
0.51
Denmark
0.47
Norway
0.44
Finland
0.44
Netherlands
0.37
United Kingdom
0.36
Czech Republic
0.33
United States
0.31
Sweden
0.31
Bulgaria
0
0.3
0.6
0.9
1.2
1.5
As the conflict drags on, U.S. popular support for funding the war is wavering. A June Pew Research Center survey found 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said the United States is giving too much aid to Ukraine. That has become a talking point among some GOP Senate candidates, as well as two of the party’s presidential front-runners.
“We could do it forever,” O’Hanlon said of this rate of funding and support for Ukraine. “It’s not economically unsustainable. But it’s probably politically unsustainable.”
Data sources: Military spending on Ukraine from the Defense Department’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and presidential drawdown announcements as of July 25, as well as Foreign Military Financing figures from the State Department. Humanitarian and financial aid data from the State Department as of July 21. Total U.S. defense budget data from usaspending.gov. U.S. bilateral aid to other allies from Congressional Research Service reports. Comparative data taken from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
Alex Horton and Federica Cocco contributed to this report.
