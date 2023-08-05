Imran Khan arrested after jail sentence on corruption charges, party says

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pakistan’s main opposition leader and former prime minister, Imran Khan, was arrested Saturday after a court found him guilty of corruption charges and sentenced him to three years in prison, according to senior members of his party and his defense team. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The arrest in Lahore raises the stakes of the country’s political crisis just days before the Pakistani government is expected to dissolve parliament and pave the way for a general election. Khan was likely to run in that election, but Saturday’s court ruling — which can still be appealed — also bans him from running for office for five years, Pakistani media outlets reported. Khan has denied the accusations against him.

Three months ago, Khan’s arrest linked to separate corruption charges sparked days of violent clashes between supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Movement for Justice, and the police. Khan’s arrest was eventually ruled to have been unlawful and he was released.

A copy of Saturday’s verdict by an Islamabad trial court was not immediately available. The former prime minister also faces a number of other charges in separate cases, all of which he has denied.

In remarks to journalists, senior interior affairs official Attaullah Tarar said the outcome of the trial — which centered on allegations that Khan sold state gifts from foreign dignitaries — proved that Khan “has been proven to be a convicted thief and criminal.”

But Khan’s tens of millions of supporters in Pakistan are likely to view Saturday’s verdict as politically motivated.

Khan was ousted by Parliament in April last year after, according to his allies, the military dropped its support for him. Several attempts to arrest him failed, including one this March that resulted in violent clashes.

Public disputes between Khan, the military and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had mounted in intensity in May, after Khan accused a senior officer of involvement in an assassination attempt against him in November, which he narrowly survived. Military and government officials have strongly denied those claims.