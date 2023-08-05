Ukraine live briefing: Tanker hit near Crimea, Russia says; Kyiv claims strike on Russian warship A Russian Navy amphibious landing ship that was deployed to transport cars across the Kerch Strait seen near the Crimean Bridge on July 17. (Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters)

An attack in the Kerch Strait hit a tanker, damaging the engine room but leaving the crew of 11 people unharmed, Russia’s water transport agency said on Telegram early Saturday. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike and The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims. Russian officials had earlier shut down the Kerch Bridge, citing fears of an attack on the key throughway, which links Crimea to Russia and which Ukraine struck in July. Traffic has since resumed over the bridge, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported.

On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of using two sea drones to attack a naval base near Novorossiysk, a major hub for Russian exports. A Ukrainian government official said the “special operation” was conducted by Ukraine and damaged a large Russian warship. Russia denied the attack caused any damage.



Key developments

The attacks in the Black Sea region come after Kyiv vowed retaliation for Russia’s repeated strikes on Ukrainian port cities, which followed Moscow’s withdrawal from the U.N.-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative. Kyiv has vowed retaliation. The Kerch Strait connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov and separates Russia from Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The strike on the Russian warship, the Olenegorsky Miner, rendered it “unable to perform its combat tasks,” a Ukrainian government official told The Post on Friday. Surface drones were loaded with 450 kg (more than 990 pounds) of explosives and targeted the ship, which was carrying 100 Russian crew members, the official said. Andrey Kravchenko, the head of Novorossiysk’s city administration, claimed Russian forces “instantly reacted and helped to avoid the consequences of the attack.” The Post could not independently verify the claims.

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie visited Kyiv on Friday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said in his nightly address that the two talked about “how important it is to strengthen support for freedom, support for democracy.” Christie has voiced support for Ukraine as a democratic ally and his visit highlighted the sharp GOP divisions over U.S. financial backing for Kyiv.

Battleground updates

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said Friday that it had been granted access to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after repeated requests. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement that so far, it has not found any explosives at the plant, but it is continuing to inspect the facilities. Moscow and Kyiv have each blamed the other for deteriorating conditions at the plant, the largest facility of its kind in Europe.

Russia plans to nearly double its defense budget to more than $100 billion, making it a third of all public expenditure, Reuters reported. The increase comes as rising war costs pushed Russia’s budget deficit to around $28 billion in the first half of this year.

Global impact

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko sued the Metropolitan Opera and its general manager on Friday, alleging that the institution’s decision to cancel her performances after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused losses of up to $360,000 relating to missed performances and rehearsals and “severe mental anguish and emotional distress.” The Opera demanded last year that Netrebko — a supporter of President Vladimir Putin before the war who has since distanced herself from the leader — repudiate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United States is the leading financial supporter of Ukraine’s fight against Russia, committing more than $60 billion in aid since the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The Post took a look at the amount of U.S. spending powering Ukraine’s defense.

Representatives from some 40 countries are expected to attend Ukraine peace talks beginning Saturday in Jeddah, a port city in Saudi Arabia. Russia will not be represented at the event, but the Chinese foreign ministry said that an official will attend. Zelensky has said he hopes the talks will lead to a fall summit to endorse principles based on his 10-point formula for peace.

From our correspondents

Navalny is sentenced to 19 years for ‘extremism’ as Kremlin crushes dissent: Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was convicted of “extremism” charges on Friday and sentenced to 19 years in a “special regime” prison colony. The sentence bars him from family visits or even letters for 10 years and comes on top of existing sentences of more than 11 years, Robyn Dixon reports.

The cases are widely viewed as trumped up for political retribution. But the extreme nature of Friday’s sentence shocked even pro-Kremlin figures, one of whom wrote on social media that “Navalny got horror.”