In a war against its Soviet past, Ukraine refaces towering Kyiv statue

A Kyiv monument traded a 41-year-old Soviet coat of arms for a modern trident Sunday, a swap that exemplifies the war-torn country’s fight against the 21st century Russian army and the vestiges of Ukraine’s Soviet past.
Ukraine’s efforts to replace Soviet iconography date back almost a decade. Amid the pro-democracy Maidan Revolution, Ukraine’s parliament ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 and Ukrainian demonstrators pulled down statues of former ruler Vladimir Lenin and other Soviet symbols, which the country eventually outlawed.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 accelerated the trend. Ukrainians have increasingly rejected the Russian language, even in parts of the country where it was once commonly spoken. They have pulped Russian texts and sought to rename streets that valorized Soviet and Russian figures and sites. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws banning Russian place names and requiring new citizens to take a Ukrainian language exam.
The Motherland statue’s new shield marks yet another sign of the campaign Ukrainians have variously called “decolonization,” “decommunization” and “de-Russification.” The trident is featured on Ukraine’s coat of arms, a symbol it says dates back to the 10th century, when it was associated with Volodymyr the Great, the Prince of Kyiv.
As in previous cases, Russian officials condemned the change. Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Telegram that remaking the statue does not erase Russia and Ukraine’s shared history. He said Ukraine is disrespectfully trying to claim Soviet victories as its own.
