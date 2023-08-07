At least 4 Syrian soldiers killed in suspected Israeli airstrikes around Damascus

Syrian state television, citing a military source, said four other soldiers were also wounded while the strikes caused “some material damage.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, said the strikes targeted weapons and munitions warehouses and positions of Iran-backed militias around Damascus. They say at least six were killed and seven others wounded.