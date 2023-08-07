At least 4 Syrian soldiers killed in suspected Israeli airstrikes around Damascus

BEIRUT — Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Damascus early Monday, killing at least four Syrian soldiers, Syrian state media reported.
The Observatory said the strikes mark 22nd time Israel has struck Syria this year.
Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.
Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.