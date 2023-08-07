Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern UK as government seeks to cut asylum-seeker costs

LONDON — A small group of asylum-seekers has been moved to a barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.

The asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge outfitted with temporary accommodations that will ultimately house up to 500 men moved from hotels or elsewhere in the country. More were expected to arrive later Monday.