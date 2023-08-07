Woman arrested in plot to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian security officials said Wednesday that they had arrested a Ukrainian woman “red-handed” on suspicion of helping Russian intelligence services, including preparations for an assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelensky last month.
“The perpetrator tried to establish the time and list of locations of the approximate route of the head of state in the territory of the region,” the statement said.
Zelensky visited the southern Ukrainian regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv at the end of July. The statement said the suspected Russian informant was “a former saleswoman in a military store on the territory of one of the military units” in the town of Ochakiv, which Zelensky visited.
A Ukrainian government official speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information said that the woman, who was not identified, was detained on Aug. 1.
The government official said Ukrainian security services prevented the woman from collecting information about Zelensky’s visit, thus foiling the assassination plot.
The SBU “took comprehensive measures to keep her from the visit, and she did not have any information about where [Zelensky] would go, how he would get there,” the official said, without going into further detail. “And on the day of the visit she [was] also restricted in her movements.”
After Zelensky’s visit, the security services continued to follow the woman. The SBU said that Russian intelligence services then tasked the woman with identifying “the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Ochakiv region,” which would be used “to prepare a new massive airstrike on the Mykolaiv region,” the SBU statement said.
“To gather intelligence, she traveled around the territory of the district and photographed the locations of Ukrainian objects,” the statement said. If found guilty, the woman could face 12 years in prison, the SBU said.
