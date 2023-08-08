Jordanian military says 1 man died, 2 arrested during a thwarted attempt to 'infiltrate the country'

AMMAN, Jordan — The Jordanian military said Tuesday one man died and two others were arrested during an attempt to infiltrate the country.
The statement gave no further details on the cause of death, where the men had tried to infiltrate the country or what they were doing at the time of the attempted crossing.
The army statement said it will “deal with any infiltration or smuggling attempt with full force and firmness to protect the borders and prevent anyone from tampering with national security.”