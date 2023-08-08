Ireland bids farewell to Sinéad O’Connor, musician and trailblazer

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRAY, Ireland — Her people said farewell to Sinéad O’Connor on Tuesday in an emotional, celebratory goodbye, as the singer-songwriter’s cortege made its way slowly down the seaside strand in the town where she had quietly lived for years. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Several thousand people lined the road. They clapped and whistled. They waved Irish flags and rainbow flags. Some made the sign of the cross. Some raised fists. They threw flowers on the roof of the black hearse, which was led by a vintage Volkswagen van, bedecked with speakers, which played her ballads and her rockers — and reggae.

“Did we listen? Did we really hear was she was trying so hard to tell us for so long?” asked Susan Murphy, 51, who lives in this cozy old resort town an hour’s drive south of Dublin. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe we heard too late.”

Advertisement

What was the message?

“To be kind, to be decent, to listen, to try to make a difference,” Murphy said.

“She sang like an angel,” said Murphy’s friend Patty Perez, 65. “Looked like one, too.”

Locals said they would often see O’Connor about town, in the shops, along the strand. They gave the singer her space, but also felt protective.

There might have been more women in the crowd than men, but there were many men, too. Old and young. Lots of dogs running on the cobble beach. Grey skies, but no rain. The procession was broadcast live in Ireland.

A pair of teenage girls were taking it all in. Did they listen to her music? “My mom has been playing it day and night,” said Liz Doyle, 17. “She’s told me a lot about Sinéad.”

O’Connor was a global music star, but she spoke to Irish women, especially, who have felt her loss so acutely, many said. Embraced today, there was a time when she was not. Many didn’t understand why she shaved her head, why she tore a photograph of the pope in half on Saturday Night Live, why she became a Muslim.

In interviews in Bray and across the island, admirers said O’Connor was the public manifestation of the lives that many Irish women have seen or experienced: Institutional abuse, family abuse, state and church control, complicated relationships, shame for having abortions, vilification for being bad girls, for not being what is expected, for speaking up and out, for suffering from fragile mental health, for suffering tremendous personal loss.

Advertisement

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane died by suicide in Bray in January 2022. A few weeks before her own death last month in a London apartment at age 56, she posted about how hard his death had been — she’d felt “lost without him.”

As a young teenager, Sinéad O’Connor was caught stealing, and was sent to a Magdalene laundry — a workhouse for women and girls run by the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity — as a “problem child.” Ireland’s Magdalene laundries, mostly run by Catholic orders with state support, were notorious for abusing their charges.

O’Connor was held in the institution for 18 months because her father thought she would be “rehabilitated.”

“He thought he was doing the right thing,” she said in an interview. “He was convinced into it. He paid them to take me. I never told him the truth of how bad it was. There was no rehabilitation there, and no therapy. Nothing but people telling us we were terrible people. I stopped the stealing all right. I didn’t want to be back there. But at what cost?”

Advertisement

As the mourners waited for the cortege, they shared stories of their own. They spoke as much about O’Connor’s courage as her music.

“At the time she was emerging as an artist, the feminist movement in Ireland was beginning to speak out about violence against women and children,” said the writer and author Susan McKay, Ireland’s press ombudsman, reached by telephone.

“She was reflecting a rage and urge to remake Ireland at a time when feminists were hearing from women and children about horrific state sanctioned violence and repression. She was a voice for the furious.”

Human rights commissioner Salome Mbugua praised O’Connor for her vocal support for refugees.

“She is leaving behind an Ireland that is awakening,” she said. “She has made people think.”

Martina O’Sullivan came from Bollyboden just up the road. She thought it fitting that a last goodbye would happen in Bray, where O’Connor had lived for 15 years.

Advertisement

“It is a very sad day and very beautiful day,” she said.

Rachel Coyle, from the National Women’s Council of Ireland, said O’Connor was seen in Ireland as a trailblazer.

“She spoke out at times when it wasn’t easy, used her platform to highlight institutional abuse, and her decision to speak about her own abortion was groundbreaking.”

Ireland, dominated for centuries by the Catholic church, largely banned abortion until 2018. Following a national referendum that year, it’s now permissible under medical supervision during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and later if the woman’s health is at risk or a fatal fetal abnormality is discovered.

Coyle said there was another side to O’Connor. “Sinéad was a very humble, generous and kind person,” she said. “A true activist in every sense. Demanding quality, fairness, and nobody left behind.”

“She made so much change,” said Lorraine O’Connor, of Muslim Sisters of Eire. “They wanted her to be a stereotype but she wouldn’t be told how to live. She was clear. This what I choose for me. That is very liberating for a woman, Muslim, Hindu, whatever. Be proud of your identity of who you are. This is me. I will choose who I want to be.”

Advertisement

Before the procession through Bray, there was a funeral service with Muslim prayers attended by Irish President Michael Higgins, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and U2’s Bono.. The burial was private.

“It was a very moving ceremony and I think it really reflected the beautiful personality of Sinéad," Umar Al-Qadri, chief imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, told the Press Association. "It was very spiritual and it reflected her Irish identity as well as her Muslim identity.”