American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti are released safely

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

An American nurse and her child were released by kidnappers after being abducted in Haiti nearly two weeks ago, the nonprofit where she works announced Wednesday. Alix Dorsainvil, a 31-year-old from New Hampshire who lives in Haiti, and her child were safely released, El Roi Haiti said in a statement. The organization did not provide any other details about what happened.

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend,” El Roi Haiti’s statement said. “We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis.”

Dorsainvil is the organization’s community nurse and is married to its director, Sandro Dorsainvil. Her kidnapping on July 27 was another in a larger surge of abductions and killings in Haiti, which has experienced ongoing unrest.

Advertisement

The U.S. State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Haiti on the day of her kidnapping, ordering all nonessential U.S. government employees to leave the country and warning of widespread kidnappings. The advisory remains in effect.

Dorsainvil grew up in New Hampshire and graduated from Regis College in Massachusetts with a nursing degree in 2014. She moved to Haiti, where she began working as a school and community nurse for El Roi, a faith-based humanitarian organization, and married Sandro Dorsainvil. She considers the country her home, said Jason Brown, El Roi’s president and co-founder.

She and her child were allegedly abducted from the organization’s campus near Port-au-Prince while at work, according to El Roi Haiti.

“There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time,” the organization said in the Wednesday statement.