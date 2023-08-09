The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ecuadoran presidential candidate killed in attack at campaign rally

August 9, 2023 at 8:42 p.m. EDT
Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio greets supporters at a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening. He was shot to death on leaving the event. (Karen Toro/Reuters)
QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death by gunmen at a political rally in Quito Wednesday night, less than two weeks before the country’s elections, police said.

Villavicencio, who was a member of Ecuador’s National Assembly before it was dissolved in May, was one of the leading candidates in the first round of voting Aug. 20 to succeed President Guillermo Lasso. He was shot several times as he left the rally at a high school in northern Quito, said General Manuel Iñiguez, a deputy commander of the Ecuadoran national police.

Villavicencio was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead. He was 59.

A police officer was also injured in the attack, Iñiguez said. The hit men also launched a grenade toward Villavicencio’s group, but it did not explode.

Ecuador is facing record levels of gang violence, with drug trafficking spiraling out of control, as voters prepare to head to the polls. The candidates have focused during the campaign on rising violence in the South American country.

Lasso called the unusual snap elections after dissolving the National Assembly and averting his looming impeachment.

Villavicencio was polling behind at least two other candidates, but had been gaining support in recent days.

This is a developing story.

