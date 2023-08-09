Ecuadoran presidential candidate killed in attack at campaign rally

QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death by gunmen at a political rally in Quito Wednesday night, less than two weeks before the country’s elections, police said.
Villavicencio was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was pronounced dead. He was 59.
A police officer was also injured in the attack, Iñiguez said. The hit men also launched a grenade toward Villavicencio’s group, but it did not explode.
Ecuador is facing record levels of gang violence, with drug trafficking spiraling out of control, as voters prepare to head to the polls. The candidates have focused during the campaign on rising violence in the South American country.
Lasso called the unusual snap elections after dissolving the National Assembly and averting his looming impeachment.
Villavicencio was polling behind at least two other candidates, but had been gaining support in recent days.
This is a developing story.