A Finnish man places 26.5 pounds of dynamite in a friend's vehicles and claims it was a joke

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Finnish man reportedly stored 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds) of dynamite in two cars belonging to a friend, saying it “was a joke”, Finland broadcaster YLE said Wednesday.
Police have also ruled out any possible terrorist intent. The suspect faces up to two years in prison.
Tony Rauma with the local police told YLE the men knew each other and live in a small village in the western part of Finland.
It was not known where the explosives came from.
None of the men were identified.