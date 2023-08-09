Gunmen attack police guarding polio team in northwest Pakistan and kill 1 officer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Gunmen attacked police officers providing security for polio vaccination workers during a door-to-door campaign in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing one of them before fleeing the scene, police said.
No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence.
Pakistani militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, and Pakistan has said it will continue anti-polio campaigns to ensure the eradication of polio.