Greece launches a rescue effort for scores of migrants on a stranded yacht

ATHENS, Greece — A rescue operation is underway to assist more than 100 migrants believed to be on board a stranded yacht off the southern coast of Greece, authorities said Friday.
The incident occurred near the site of a maritime tragedy in mid-June when hundreds of migrants died or went missing after a fishing trawler sank in international waters while traveling from Libya to Italy.
Also Friday, a second search operation was underway off the island of Rhodes to look for potentially missing passengers after 22 migrants were rescued from a stranded sailboat.
Turkey-based smugglers in recent years have favored the longer and more dangerous route to Italy in an attempt to bypass Greek coast guard patrols. ___
