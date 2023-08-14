A fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 3 and injures dozens of others

Share Comment on this story Comment

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A powerful explosion rocked a bustling market area in a town near the capital of the Dominican Republic on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others, authorities said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The explosion occurred at a bakery in the town of San Cristobal, which lies just west of Santo Domingo. Officials said in a statement that the fire then spread to a hardware store located next door and a nearby furniture store. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Charred cars and debris from several collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town’s center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident.

The explosion occurred in an area known as “Old Marketplace,” where throngs of people shop daily for goods ranging from fruits to clothes. The victims were a four-month-old baby who died from a head injury and two adults whose bodies were 90% burned, according to a statement from Dr. Mario Lama, director of the country’s National Health Service. Several people were transferred to a hospital in the capital of Santo Domingo, including seven patients who had burns on up to 40% of their bodies, he said.

Advertisement

Pura Casilla, the governor of San Cristobal province, told Noticias SIN that the explosion occurred in a commercial area and greatly affected businesses near the city center.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze early Monday evening as authorities ordered people to clear the area, warning that other buildings could collapse.

Government officials arrived on scene, including legislator Franklin Rodríguez, who told local media he was worried about people’s health and safety given the heavy smoke still streaming from several buildings.

Share this article Share

“These buildings are very weak,” he said.

He added that toll roads leading to San Cristobal were suspended to allow a greater number of ambulances into the area, with dozens of people rushing to nearby hospitals and clinics to search for loved ones. Some cried outside the main hospital as others hugged them for comfort.

Advertisement

Eddy Montás, a local representative, told Noticias SIN that he saw a couple of bodies in the area, in addition to the three deaths that authorities reported.

“We are saddened by what happened today,” he said.

San Cristobal, the birthplace of dictator Rafael Trujillo, was the site of another explosion nearly 23 years ago. An arms depot exploded in October 2000, killing at least two people and injured more than two dozen others, forcing authorities to evacuate thousands.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.