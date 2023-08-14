Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s right-wing presidential front-runner?

Libertarian economist Javier Milei’s unexpected success in Argentina’s presidential primary over the weekend sent shock waves through the country’s political establishment ahead of the October presidential election.

Milei, 52, who has gone from outsider to the candidate to beat, won some 30 percent of the total votes cast in the primary contest — a mandatory vote viewed as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the general election and as a more concrete indicator of public opinion than polls, which indicated less support for him.