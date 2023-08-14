Americas

Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s right-wing presidential front-runner?

By
August 14, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. EDT
Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei of the Freedom Advances party arrives to vote during Argentina's primary elections, in Buenos Aires on Sunday. (Mariana Nedelcu/Reuters)
Libertarian economist Javier Milei’s unexpected success in Argentina’s presidential primary over the weekend sent shock waves through the country’s political establishment ahead of the October presidential election.

Milei, 52, who has gone from outsider to the candidate to beat, won some 30 percent of the total votes cast in the primary contest — a mandatory vote viewed as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the general election and as a more concrete indicator of public opinion than polls, which indicated less support for him.

Candidates for the main opposition coalition and the governing coalition came in close on his heels, at 28 and 27 percent, respectively.

Here’s what you need to know about Milei as the presidential election approaches.

He raffles off his salary. He could be Argentina’s next president.

