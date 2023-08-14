Libertarian economist Javier Milei’s unexpected success in Argentina’s presidential primary over the weekend sent shock waves through the country’s political establishment ahead of the October presidential election.
Who is Javier Milei, Argentina’s right-wing presidential front-runner?
Candidates for the main opposition coalition and the governing coalition came in close on his heels, at 28 and 27 percent, respectively.
Here’s what you need to know about Milei as the presidential election approaches.