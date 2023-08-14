Ukraine live briefing: 3 injured in Odessa attacks; Russia fired shots at Ukraine-bound cargo ship The Vasily Bykov, a Russian navy patrol ship, sails through the Bosphorus Strait on its way to the Mediterranean Sea in October 2019. (Yoruk Isik/Reuters)

Shots from a Russian warship at a Ukraine-bound cargo vessel in the Black Sea on Sunday drew condemnation from Ukrainian officials, with one calling it a “clear violation of international law.” Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov used automatic weapons to fire “warning” shots on a Palau-flagged bulk carrier after its captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection. It was the first such incident since Russia withdrew from a U.N.-brokered grain deal last month.

Ukrainian forces reported drone and missile attacks in the Odessa region overnight. Three people were injured by debris from the rockets being shot down, according to the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Key developments

Russia launched missiles and Iranian-made drones at Odessa overnight, the Ukrainian air force said. Three supermarket employees were injured when debris fell on their store. The attacks also damaged windows, balconies and cars nearby, and started fires in two buildings, Ukrainian forces said

The dry-cargo ship Sukru Okan was freed after an inspection by Russian forces and allowed to sail on to the Ukrainian port city of Izmail, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to the Ukrainian president, called the incident a "clear violation of international law," saying in a tweet that Ukraine will "draw all the necessary conclusions and choose the best possible response."

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mourned the loss of a family killed in attacks Sunday in the Kherson region, including a 3-week-old infant. Seven people were killed in the shelling.

Zelensky described the “very eloquent smoke” on the bridge connecting annexed Crimea to Russia as an as an example of Kyiv’s retaliation against Moscow, a day after two Ukrainian missiles were shot down near the Crimean Bridge and a month after Ukrainian forces struck the bridge, killing two in the explosion.

Ukraine is desperate for help demining its land, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with the Guardian, calling Ukraine “the most heavily mined country in the world.” Countries that are uncomfortable providing lethal aid could instead help with mine-clearing equipment and training, he suggested.

A drone damaged an apartment building Sunday in the western Russian city of Belgorod, a Russian official said. Belgorod's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, declared an "emergency in Belgorod" on his Telegram channel, where he shared images of smashed windows and shattered tiles.

From our correspondents

Wagner’s prisoner of war: A Ukrainian soldier’s 46-day nightmare. Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries captured Ilia Mykhalchuk outside the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. They amputated his arms in a dark basement, he says, and subjected him to mind-bending psychological abuse as part of his captors’ alleged barbarism and efforts to break the will of Ukrainian soldiers they had taken off the battlefield, Alex Horton reports.

Wagner’s strategy, Mykhalchuk said, appeared designed to undermine the Ukrainians’ values and to make them question how their countrymen would view them after release from captivity. “They tried to make us believe that we couldn’t trust each other, and that it was a kill-or-be-killed situation,” he said. “They were just playing with us, the way a cat plays with a mouse — when he catches it before he kills it.”