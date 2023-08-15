China’s solution to bad economic news? No news.

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The announcement came amid a slew of data on Tuesday that fell short of expectations, further evidence that China’s economy is struggling to regain momentum after emerging from three years of “zero Covid” isolation.

The numbers reveal that the spike in joblessness among young people is just one among many indicators of China’s economic distress.

Consumption remains sluggish: Official statistics released last week showed consumer prices had fallen by 0.3 percent over the last year after being stagnant for months, raising the specter of deflation.

Meanwhile, the property market, which accounts for as much as 30 percent of China’s GDP, is teetering on the brink of collapse. The country’s largest private real estate developer has sought to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

Just before Tuesday’s data was released, the central bank in Beijing for the second time in the span of three months cut key rates intended to bolster economic activity.