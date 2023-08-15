Huge fire at gas station in Russia’s Dagestan kills 35, injures dozens

A fire in the southern Russian region of Dagestan killed at least 35 people and injured dozens more, Russia’s Emergency Ministry said Tuesday.
Footage from the scene showed a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.
The ministry said Tuesday that there were 105 casualties, including 30 deaths. It later said another five bodies were discovered at the site of the fire.
Three children are among the dead, while 63 people receiving hospital treatment are in serious condition, Tass news agency reported, citing the country’s health ministry.
“It’s like a war here,” Reuters news agency quoted a witness as saying. There is no immediate indication that the incident is connected to Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire, Tass reported, while officials in the region announced a state of emergency.
Russian authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident.