U.K. arrests three Bulgarians on Russian spying charges, reports BBC

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LONDON — Three suspected spies for Russia who were living and working in the United Kingdom have been charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC reported, describing them as Bulgarian nationals. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that five people were arrested in February and three were later charged under the Official Secrets Act with possessing “false identity documents with improper intention.”

The police did not specify what these were, but the BBC said that their investigation revealed they were working for Russian security services and they had passports, identity cards and other documents for the U.K., Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and the Czech Republic.

The police named the three defendants as Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, and Katrin Ivanova, 31. Dzhambazov and Ivanova share the same address.

Advertisement

Roussev’s LinkedIn profile says that he once worked as a strategic adviser to the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy and that his most recent work was as the owner of a company involved in artificial intelligence and signals intelligence.

Share this article Share

Ivanova worked as a medical laboratory assistant, according to her LinkedIn profile and Dzhambazov’s profession was described by the BBC as a driver for hospitals.

The BBC said that the trio, who have not entered pleas to the charges, are set to stand trial at London’s Old Bailey in January.

The U.K. is no stranger to high profile incidents involving Russian intelligence operations. In 2018, The former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury. The British government said it was “highly likely” that Moscow was behind the attack.

In 2006, Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian-intelligence officer, died in London after drinking tea laced with poison. British authorities pointed the finger at two former KGB officers.