Ukraine live briefing: Poland holds large military parade in show of strength; Odessa grain buildings hit Polish soldiers take part in a military parade Tuesday in Warsaw, Poland. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)

Poland touted state-of-the-art fighter jets and other weaponry at its largest military parade since the Cold War — a display of strength as vicious fighting continues next door between Russia and Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “The defense of our eastern border, the border of the European Union and of NATO is today a key element of Poland’s state interest,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the event. The parade was meant to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Battle of Warsaw, when Polish troops beat Bolshevik forces that were trying to advance on Europe.

Overnight strikes on Odessa damaged warehouses and granaries at a Danube port that is part of Ukraine’s grain infrastructure, the regional governor reported. No one was injured, he said.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Duda announced a record defense budget and said Poland “will not be provoked” during his military parade speech Tuesday, as the country brandished foreign-made war planes and tanks before a crowd of thousands. The Polish military increased by about 78,000 troops over the past eight years, he said.

The Russian Central Bank decided to raise the key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points to 12 percent Tuesday — a large hike that comes after the ruble fell to its lowest point in 17 months. The Russian ruble has lost almost a quarter of its value against the dollar since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A former high-ranking FBI official accused of secretly working on behalf of a Russian oligarch pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday. The former official, Charles McGonigal, is accused of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and of laundering money while working to the benefit of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, whom he was tasked with investigating.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen bonds with Moscow in a letter he wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to the state-run media outlet Korean Central News Agency. In the letter, Kim said the two countries could continue to “smash the imperialists’ arbitrary practices and hegemony,” KCNA reported.

Russian attacks on the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk killed at least three people this week, the region’s mayor said, while a barrage of cruise missiles that damaged dozens of homes in the Lviv region left 19 injured, including a 10-year-old child.

Battleground updates

Ukraine’s road to victory will be “long and difficult,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram Tuesday. “We prepare for a marathon, not a sprint,” she added.

Ukraine will spend about $32 million strengthening defense lines in its northeast, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday. Most of that money will be directed to the Kharkiv region, but some of it will also go to the region of Chernihiv, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited front-line teams in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, filming his nightly address from a moving train. He visited Donetsk the day before.

Global impact

A Norwegian defense firm signed a $71 million contract to help deliver donated air defense systems to Ukraine. Norway’s Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace said in a statement on Monday that it signed the deal with the U.K.-administered International Fund for Ukraine, through which it will deliver Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS). The Norwegian government will also donate Dingo 2 vehicles and Kongsberg remote weapon systems as part of the delivery, the company said.

The United States, Sweden and Germany pledged additional aid to Ukraine this week. During a visit to Kyiv, Germany’s finance minister said that his country plans to pledge about $5.4 billion in military aid each year until 2027. Sweden offered a support package worth $314 million, and the Biden administration pledged an additional $200 million in assistance.

A conservative group launched a campaign to persuade congressional Republicans to continue backing U.S. aid to Ukraine. The $2 million campaign, which started Tuesday, is called “Republicans for Ukraine.”

The United States said Russia would be violating U.N. resolutions if it reaches an arms deal with North Korea, after the two countries’ leaders called for greater cooperation. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters: “Any kind of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would certainly violate a series of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

From our correspondents

Gruesome and frequent mine injuries are haunting doctors in Ukraine: Confronted with bodies ripped to pieces and limbs mangled beyond recognition, Ukrainian doctors working in the Zaporizhzhia region are left with no choice but to live through the mental anguish of amputation after amputation, Eve Sampson reports.

Heavily mined Russian defenses have slowed Ukraine’s attack to a bloody, painstaking crawl, and hard-won gains come at the cost of mine blast injuries. “The mines are just everywhere,” Ukrainian military surgeon Dmytro Mialkovskyi told The Washington Post from a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.