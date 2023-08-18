Chinese property giant Evergrande files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Founded by Xu Jiayin in 1996, Evergrande soared to success amid a Chinese housing boom, using a “borrow-to-build” model that involved racking up massive amounts of debt. It at one point employed 200,000 people and had more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities, according to its website.

In recent years, Evergrande has become an emblem of China’s real estate crisis.

In 2021, under the weight of $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande defaulted on its debts, sparking a string of defaults at other building companies. Analysts described the Chinese government’s approach to Evergrande as a “controlled demolition,” in which authorities allow the company to continue operating as they guide it through a gradual collapse.

Last month, the company disclosed losses of $81 billion over 2021 and 2022.

Since China’s real estate debt crisis began in mid-2021, companies accounting for 40 percent of Chinese home sales have defaulted, according to Reuters. As a result, many homes have been left unfinished and suppliers and creditors left unpaid. Real estate is responsible for a quarter of economic growth in China; property investment declined 7.9 percent in the first half of 2023.

Country Garden, another major developer in China, recently missed payments on its multibillion-dollar debt, further rattling home buyers in the world’s second largest economy.

Theodora Yu contributed to this report.