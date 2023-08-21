Pakistan's military says Indian troops killed one villager when they opened fire at Kashmir border

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military accused India’s troops of opening fire on Monday at their disputed border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir and killing one villager who was working in a field on the Pakistani-administered side.

The Pakistani military statement accused Indian troops of “unprovoked firing” in violation of a cease-fire agreement. The Indian army disputed that in a statement on Monday night, saying it opened fire when two militants tried to sneak into Indian-controlled Kashmir across the so-called the Line of Control. It said the two suspects were wounded and later died on the side of Pakistan-held Kashmir.