Thai leader Thaksin returns from exile as country chooses new leader

BANGKOK — Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has returned to the country after 17 years in self-exile, arriving in the capital, Bangkok, hours before the party he helped establish, Pheu Thai, is set to form a new coalition government with members of the conservative military establishment who have led the charge to keep him and his family from power over the last two decades.

Thaksin disembarked from a private jet at Don Mueang airport, where he was greeted by supporters in red shirts. The 74-year-old, who faces a raft of corruption charges, will likely be escorted to the Supreme Court, given a detention order and brought to jail.

It’s not immediately clear whether Thaksin, a billionaire who built his support base in Thailand’s poor, rural north, will have to serve his sentence of up to 12 years in prison. Many expect he will petition for a pardon from the Thai royal family, which continues to wield significant power over politics in the country.

“We’ve missed him,” said Boom Faidang, 66, one of thousands of Thaksin supporters who traveled from across the country to welcome home the renowned fugitive. “He has done so many good things for Thai people and for the country.”

Thaksin ruled Thailand from 2001 to 2006, winning landslide victories at national elections until he was overthrown by a military coup. Reviled by the conservative elite that has controlled Thailand for most of the past two decades, he avoided coming back to his home country since, with the exception of a brief visit in 2008, even as the populist movement he founded continued to play a major role in Thai politics. Thaksin’s return, analysts say, has only been made possible by Pheu Thai’s shaky ascent back into government.

An incarnation of Thaksin’s “red shirt” movement, Pheu Thai earned fewer votes than expected at the national election in May, losing ground in urban areas as well as in Thaksin’s home base to Move Forward, a progressive, youth-oriented party that has sought — more explicitly and more consistently than Pheu Thai — to curb the sweeping powers of the Thai monarchy and military.

Pheu Thai initially allied itself with Move Forward against the pro-military parties who in 2014 led the charge to depose a Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra. But after the country’s military-appointed Senate voted twice to block Move Forward’s prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, Pheu Thai abandoned that coalition and reneged on campaign promises as it formed a new alliance with military-backed groups.

The new 11-party coalition, which includes Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra alongside many of her family’s most bitter rivals, is set to vote Tuesday afternoon to appoint Srettha Thavisin of Pheu Thai as Thailand’s next prime minister. If approved, the decision would end months of turbulent political negotiations that have alienated Move Forward, which will be forced into opposition despite clinching a stunning election victory in May.

Move Forward supporters as well as a segment of Pheu Thai adherents say the new government ignores what people demanded at the polls, which is an end to military rule. Closely allied with the monarchy, Thailand’s top generals have violently quashed criticism in the name of maintaining stability, including by deploying water cannons and arresting hundreds of young people at student-led protests in 2020. It also changed the constitution to give it greater control over election results.

While Thailand’s new leadership will not be a “fully democratic” outcome, it is expected at least to be more effective than the outgoing military government in addressing the challenges plaguing the country, from rising household debt and a rapidly aging population to rising crime and insecurity along the Thai-Myanmar border, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate Srettha, a real estate tycoon, has said he will focus on stimulating Thailand’s lagging economy.

“Thailand is in desperate need of a better performing government, a more competent government,” Thitinan said.

Tan reported from Singapore. Regine Cabato contributed reporting from Manila.