Bodies of 18 possible migrants found in Greece as wildfires rage

Hundreds of firefighters in Greece struggled to contain a blaze on Aug. 22, four days after it broke out in Alexandroupolis and quickly spread. (Video: TWP)

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Eighteen people, believed by fire officials to be migrants or refugees, were found dead in Greece’s Dadia forest after a raging wildfire swept through the northeastern Greek region near the Turkish border that serves as a major crossing point for refugees and migrants. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The charred remains of the 18 people were recovered near a shack close to a national park in Alexandroupolis, a city in Greece’s Evros region. Evros, which shares a land border with Turkey, is seen as a “no man’s land,” where bodies of migrants trying to cross into the European Union are found every year.

Because there were no reports of missing people from surrounding areas, “the possibility that these are people who entered the country illegally is being investigated,” the Hellenic Fire Service said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire service said more than 100 evacuation messages had been sent out for the broad area since Monday, amid windy, dry conditions as Southern European temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Earlier this month, Greek officials met to coordinate migration policy after more than 100 migrants — mostly from Syria and Iraq, including 53 children — were found crossing the border in Evros, the Associated Press reported. Last week, Greece’s coast guard stopped nearly 100 migrants in inflatable boats crossing through the Aegan Sea from Turkey — such crossings increasing in recent weeks, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection issued a “very high fire risk” alert for several areas.

Advertisement

Flames threatened to engulf a hospital in Alexandroupolis, prompting officials to evacuate all of its patients — including newborns and those in intensive care units — onto a ferry that became a makeshift hospital on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Nuns from a monastery were also evacuated, local media reported.

Share this article Share

Theodore Giannaros, a fire meteorologist and associate researcher at the National Observatory of Athens, called the 18 deaths a “true tragedy.” Nearly 99,000 acres of land have been burned in the last three days — a fire outbreak driven by extreme heat and dry and windy conditions, he said.

“These facts clearly stress … that we need to change our whole approach for managing wildfires in Greece,” he said, calling for an integrated and interdisciplinary fire management approach and better collaboration between authorities and the scientific community.

The European Union mobilized more resources Tuesday to help Greece’s firefighting battle. In the last two days, the E.U. has deployed 7 airplanes, 1 helicopter, 114 firefighters and 19 vehicles, the E.U. commission said in a statement.

Greece is seeing “an unprecedented scale of wildfire devastation this summer,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, said in a statement Tuesday.