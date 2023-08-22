Africa Why a bloc of West African countries is threatening to invade Niger A supporter of the military junta displays a sign that reads “No to a military intervention” during a protest in Niamey, Niger, on Sunday. (Issifou Djibo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Efforts at mediation have so far failed, with Niger missing an ECOWAS-installed deadline of restoring Bazoum to office within a week and the bloc rejecting a junta proposal to return to democracy in three years.

“All we are saying is that we are not going to engage in endless dialogue,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security. “It must be fruitful, and its objective must be the restoration of constitutional order” as quickly as possible.

The situation is complicated by the fact that three other members of the 15-member ECOWAS are suspended because they have had their own military coups in recent years. These countries — Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, all former French colonies in the Sahel — have indicated they may side with Niger’s military government in the event of a war.

The situation is a major test of the political will and organizational capability of ECOWAS, one of the most important organizations in Africa. It comes as major Western powers like France and the United States have stepped back from the region, while the Russian mercenary Wagner Group has allied with some military governments.