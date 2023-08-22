Children stuck in cable car 900 feet in air in Pakistan; rescue underway

A rescue operation is underway as eight people, including six children, are stranded in a cable car around 900 feet above the ground after a cable snapped in a remote mountainous area in northern Pakistan, the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday.
The car can be seen in the image shared by the agency dangling in the air. Rescue teams are trying to spread nets under the cable car, an official from the area, Jawad Hussain, told Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.
ضلع بٹگرام کی تحصیل آلائی میں چیٸرلفٹ کی رسی ٹوٹ گٸی،8اسکول کے بچے اور 2 اساتذہ صبح 6 بجے سے پھنسے ہوئے ہیں، انسانی جانیں بچانے کیلئے فوری ہیلی کاپٹر کی مدد فراہم کرنے کا مطالبہ۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/FMIbpVIyUZ— Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) August 22, 2023
He said that locals organized and used the privately-owned cable car due to the lack of roads and bridges in the area.
بٹگرام چیئر لفٹ معاملہ، پاک فوج کا ریسکیو آپریشن جاری، اہم ترین مناظر— HUM News اردو (@humnews_urdu) August 22, 2023
براہ راست نشریات : https://t.co/GiTnxbz9rM pic.twitter.com/S694uzygSq
The children were using the transport, which some officials called a chair lift, to get to school in a mountainous area about 124 miles north of Islamabad, Reuters reported.
بٹگرام اپڈیٹ :— NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 22, 2023
بٹگرام میں ایک کیبل ٹوٹنے کی وجہ سے ایک چیئر لفٹ تقریباً 900 فٹ کی بلندی پر درمیان میں پھنس گئی۔ 8 افراد جن میں 6 بچے شامل ہیں پھنسے ہوئے ہیں۔ PDMA اور پاک فوج کے ساتھ تعاون کے بعد آرمی ہیلی کاپٹر کو ریسکیو آپریشن کے لیے روانہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/5trNeQGC7C
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar described the incident as “really alarming.” He posted that he had ordered authorities “to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift,” adding that he had ordered safety inspections of all chair lifts.
Kakar was appointed caretaker prime minister after the country’s parliament was dissolved earlier this month.
A 20-year-old who is on the lift identified only as Gulfaraz told local outlet Geo News that he and other passengers have been stuck for more than six hours. He said that a 16-year-old passenger, who suffers from a heart condition, has been unconscious for the last three hours. “We don’t even have drinking water in the chairlift,” he said.
The students are between 10 to 16 years old, he said.
“The first cable broke down after the chairlift travelled a mile,” he said, adding that the passengers have been waiting for help since early morning and that there was a second cable that snapped.
A school teacher, Zafar Iqbal, told Geo News that 150 children in the area typically use the cable car to travel to school.