Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky secures F-16 training on Greece trip; Americans told to leave Belarus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed an agreement during their meeting in Athens on Monday. (Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a news conference in Athens that Greece would take part in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, although he did not offer details. He appeared alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said that Athens would keep up military support for Kyiv for as long as it took and help with postwar reconstruction.

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus urged Americans to leave the country “immediately,” citing spillover risks from the war in Ukraine, including a buildup of Russian troops in Belarus.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Mitsotakis “unreservedly condemned” Russian war crimes in Ukraine, saying they “must be punished under international law.” After their news conference Zelensky met Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, before attending a dinner with top officials from nine Balkan nations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel.

Promised deliveries of F-16 by the Netherlands and Denmark gave Zelensky confidence that Russia would lose the war, he told Danish lawmakers Monday.

An 11-nation coalition — the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and Britain — will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s this month in Denmark, before a center is set up in Romania. Another group of pilots will receive flight training in Britain that could last “up to two years,” Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said Monday.

The United States is ready to authorize the third-party transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine when “certain criteria” are met, including English-language training and logistics, deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a Monday briefing. She said the United States would also be willing to participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots, but only “if capacity is reached in Europe.”

Battleground updates

Russian air defense forces intercepted two drones near Moscow on Tuesday, Moscow regional Gov. Andrey Vorobyov wrote on Telegram. One occurred west of Moscow and the other hit a 25-story apartment building near Krasnogorsk, Moscow’s satellite city, where the blast “shattered windows” and “damaged cars” but caused no casualties, Vorobyov said. The Russian Defense Ministry said that two additional drones were downed over Bryansk region. Moscow closed its three airports early Tuesday, but they resumed operations within a few hours, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said two drones crashed in the Black Sea northwest of Crimea Monday night after being jammed by their electronic warfare systems. Moscow accused of Kyiv of being behind the drone attacks. The Washington Post was unable to independently verify the claims.

Russian shelling damaged four multistory buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Global impact

The U.S. Embassy in Belarus urged Americans to leave the country “immediately.” It said Americans should avoid traveling to Belarus because of a buildup of Russian military forces, the “arbitrary enforcement of local laws,” and the risk of detention and civil unrest. Lithuania, Poland and Latvia were considering closing more border crossings, the embassy warned.

The U.S. State Department has greenlighted a sale of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters valued at up to $12 billion to Poland, the Pentagon said on Monday. Poland, which has sought to shore up its borders after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, also requested 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, the Pentagon said.

The company that oversees the Domino’s Pizza brand in Russia said it will file for bankruptcy there, signaling an end to its operations nearly 18 months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Post reports. The U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza has said it cut off financial support for the Russian business in December 2022.

From our correspondents

Ukraine evacuates civilians as Russia tries to retake liberated city: For weeks, Russia has ramped up its attacks on Kupyansk, trying to win back a city it lost last year. The near-constant shelling is killing between five and 10 civilians in the city and surrounding area each week, the regional governor said. Although officials here are reluctant to acknowledge the looming risk of a second Russian occupation, they say they can no longer guarantee the safety of people who choose to stay, Siobhán O’Grady, Heidi Levine and Serhii Korolchuk report.

Those who have agreed to clear out are being evacuated by a coalition of volunteer groups. Some drove an ambulance through Kupyansk last week to reach Oleksandr and Natalya Mikolovich in their fourth-floor apartment on the city’s east side. On their way, they passed a home engulfed in flames after a Russian artillery strike. Many of those who were still in Kupyansk when the evacuation order was announced were already vulnerable. They include many elderly people who survived Russian occupation last year and are reluctant to uproot their lives now.