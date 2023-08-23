Live updates Wagner’s Yevgeniy Prigozhin believed to be aboard crashed plane in Russia

At least 10 people died in the crash of a Wagner-linked private plane outside Moscow, according to Russia’s emergency services. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who led a failed mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in June, was on the plane’s manifest, according to state-run outlet RIA Novosti, citing the country’s aviation authority.
- Prigozhin had largely disappeared from the public eye after leading the short-lived rebellion, in which his mercenary fighters briefly occupied a military headquarters in southern Russia and marched on the capital, shocking President Vladimir Putin and the country’s military leadership.
- Under a deal brokered with Putin by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin agreed to call off the mutiny in exchange for pardons and the ability to relocate his fighters to Belarus.
- Since then, Prigozhin has been spotted in his hometown of St. Petersburg attending a Russia-Africa summit, and in a blurry video shot in near-darkness that purported to show him instructing his troops in Belarus on how to conduct themselves on their new base in exile.
