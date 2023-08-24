Six countries to join BRICS group; China labels expansion ‘historic’

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The BRICS grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will add six more nations to its ranks next year, as Beijing and Moscow push for the loose collection of emerging economies to evolve into a robust counterweight to Western global dominance. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join as members in January, said host president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Thursday, the last day of the three-day summit in Johannesburg. The announcement is the first expansion since South Africa joined in 2010 on invitation from China.

For Beijing and Moscow, adding members is part of a long-running — and often frustrated — effort to turn a largely symbolic grouping into a vehicle for remolding international trade and finance structures to protect their interests against future sanctions from the United States and its allies.

Advertisement

Xi Jinping, China’s powerful leader, on Thursday hailed the “historic” expansion, which he said would be a “new starting point for BRICS cooperation.”

This year has seen “the most open and explicit push from Xi Jinping to turn the BRICS into a kind of ‘anti-hegemonic’ vehicle,” said Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.

Xi’s speeches have been “a blow-by-blow case against the U.S. alliance system and U.S.-dominated financial systems” as well as a pitch for building “alternative, non-Western frameworks” for developing countries to trade, Small said.

Sanctions targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine have added urgency to China’s effort to create alternative global financial structures and supply chains resilient to Western disruption.

Not all members are fully aligned with China and Russia’s geopolitical stance, and some potential parts of the long term strategy — such as reducing reliance on the dollar in trading — remain experimental.

Advertisement

But, Small said, the intent is clear. “It’s part of the long-term bet China has made. They think relations with the West are going to deteriorate and the future of relations with the world will be rooted in the developing world, so they want to find ways to institutionalize and entrench resilient systems,” he said.

After an unexplained absence on Tuesday, Xi reappeared on Wednesday with calls for BRICS to fight decoupling, supply chain disruption and “economic coercion.”

Share this article Share

Echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Chinese leader took thinly veiled swipes at the United States for “hegemonic” behavior. “It can’t be that whoever has the thicker arm or the loudest voice has the final say,” he said.

In a sign of his international isolation, Putin appeared over video link. If he had attended in person, South Africa would have been legally obliged to arrest him because he faces war crimes charges in the International Criminal Court.

Although India and Brazil have reservations about the growing anti-U. S. agenda, China and Russia have found some developing nations more receptive to their concerns about American dominance, which is part of the motivation for a more members, analysts said.

Advertisement

While the developing world has always been central to Beijing’s efforts to remake multilateral organizations to protect its interests, souring relations with the United States and Europe has resulted in Xi to double down on a strategy of currying favor in emerging markets.

As well as a decade of the Belt and Road investment initiative, Xi has since 2021 announced three globe-spanning projects to promote Chinese views on development, security and “civilization.”

Even as Chinese loans and investment in the Belt and Road initiative have fallen dramatically since a peak in 2016, China’s overall trade with members has continued to grow and recently surpassed total trade with the United States, European Union and Japan. (Some E.U. members are part of the initiative.)

Some Chinese scholars believe Beijing currently has greater space for maneuver in part because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has distracted the United States from engagement with developing nations.

The war as well as China-U. S. trade tensions mean that the Washington has shifted its focus to the Group of Seven and is less interested in the Group of 20, creating an opportunity for BRICS to become a better platform for large developing countries to speak up, said Wu Xinbo, a scholar at Fudan University in China.

Advertisement

The summit sent a clear message to the United States and its allies that “you cannot contain or suppress China because it has friends all over the world,” said independent political commentator, Ming Jinwei.

Ming, who previously worked as an editor at state-run Xinhua News Agency, likened Beijing’s approach to the guerrilla warfare tactics of Mao Zedong during the Chinese civil war. Then, the Communists won against the Nationalists in part by taking over villages surrounding cities to isolate and encircle the enemy. The same tactic will eventually work against the United States, he wrote.

“China-U. S. contest may still be locked in a stalemate, but the end result is inevitable,” he wrote on WeChat, the social media app.

Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.