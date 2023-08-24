Long after Ethiopia truce, sexual assaults by soldiers continue, says report

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

NAIROBI — Almost a year after the agreement was signed ending Ethiopia’s horrific civil conflict in the northern Tigray region, sexual violence against women by Eritrean and Ethiopian forces persists, according to a report published Thursday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Researchers from the Physicians for Human Rights and the Organization for Justice and Accountability in the Horn of Africa examined a sample of 304 medical records from a pool of thousands across Tigray health facilities which revealed “widespread and systematic conflict-related sexual violence” perpetrated against civilians after the peace agreement was reached.

“Of all the cases and charts that we looked at, 120 cases which is almost half, were cases that happened after November 2022 when the parties signed the cessation of hostilities agreement suggesting that it was an agreement that was not really coming into effect,” said Ranit Mishori, PHR’s senior medical adviser.

Fighting broke out between Ethiopia’s central government and forces from its Tigray region in November 2020 and ground on for two years in a see-saw conflict that killed an estimated half million people — many through starvation — and displaced millions more. Sexual violence was rampant on both sides but particularly by the regional militias working with central government forces and allied troops from neighboring Eritrea.

The Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was meant to have ended the fighting.

The report notes that survivors identified the perpetrators as largely belonging to Eritrean or Ethiopian armed forces, corroborating previous multiple reports of rapes and deaths by pro-government forces.

In March this year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that government troops and other forces in Ethiopia committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the two year conflict terming some of the actions “calculated and deliberate.”

Rapes committed by multiple perpetrators accounted for the majority of cases documented in the report. The report further indicates that 95 percent of the sexual violence was experienced by minors under 18, with victims being as young as 8 years old and the oldest 69. Several accounts also described the murder of family members, including children, before, during, or after rape, the report said.

“The 304 cases sampled is a small portion of what we believe is the real scope of the sexual violence as part of this conflict,” Mishori said

The report indicated that the children and adolescents surveyed reported long-term consequences including mental and physical illness such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and fistula. In some cases there were unwanted pregnancies and the transmission of HIV.

“All this is happening at the same time when the Ethiopian government is very robustly arguing that there is no need for international assistance, international attention or international monitoring,” said Sam Zia Zarrifi, PHR executive director. “The Ethiopian government is spinning a false narrative and at a time when the people and the country really seem to be desperately needing more attention while the government is trying to hide what’s happening.”

The Ethiopian government has not yet responded to The Washington Post for comment on the report.

The Ethiopian government has been pressing to end international monitoring of allegations of abuse in Ethiopia. The government previously shut down the Africa Union commission on inquiry into allegations of abuses in the Tigray region.

The fighting between the central government and the TPLF began as a power struggle growing out of Tigray’s dominance of the country for the past three decades and included the forces of neighboring Eritrea. Eritrean troops were in particular accused of attacks against Tigrayan civilians and engaging in sexual violence.

In March this year, The Post reported that just days before the truce to end the war, Eritrean forces killed more than 300 villagers in at least 10 villages in Tigray over the course of a week.

Even after the African Union-agreement was signed, Eritrean troops reportedly remained in the Tigray region. When asked about crimes attributed to his troops President Isaias Afwerki dismissed them as fabrications during a February visit to Nairobi.

"It is a fantasy of those who want to derail any peace process achieved this far,” he said. “As far as Ethiopia is concerned, this agreement is signed, it will take time to be implemented on the ground, and it’s up to the government of Ethiopia to decide on the mechanisms and processes of implementing this arrangement.”