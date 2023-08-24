Live updates No word from Kremlin, Wagner on Prigozhin’s fate after deadly plane crash

There was no confirmation from Kremlin officials or the Wagner Group after a plane listing Yevgeniy Prigozhin as a passenger crashed northwest of Moscow, killing all 10 onboard. Prigozhin’s name was on the flight manifest of the Embraer business jet that went down in the Tver region, Russia’s air transport agency said. Two explosions were heard before the plane fell from the sky and burst into flames in a field, eyewitnesses told Russian media. Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group mercenary organization, was once a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and played a major role on the battlefield in Ukraine. But tensions between him with Russia’s military leaders escalated, reaching a climax when he led a short-lived rebellion in June.
- Seven passengers and three crew members were onboard the plane traveling from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport to St. Petersburg. The passenger list included Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s second-in-command, Russian aviation authorities said.
- Memorials and tributes sprung up in Prigozhin’s hometown of St. Petersburg, with people carrying flowers and lighting candles as news of the crash spread.
- Prigozhin’s most recent public appearance was in a video released on Monday, filmed in the Sahel region of Africa, in which he announced a recruitment drive for Wagner. He said Wagner was “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.”
