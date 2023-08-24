Who was on the crashed Russian plane’s passenger list?

Also listed on the passenger manifest: Dmitry Utkin, who has been referred to as Prigozhin’s right-hand man, and another close associate, Valeriy Yevgenyevich Chekalov. There were three crew members and seven passengers listed onboard the plane.
Here’s what we know so far about everyone listed as being on the plane by Russian authorities.
Yevgeniy Prigozhin
Prigozhin, 62, is a Russian oligarch who spent 12 years in prison for a 1981 conviction on charges of robbery and fraud. After his release, he became a business magnate, building a well-connected catering firm that included Russia’s military among its clients.
He said he founded the Wagner Group — a network of several organizations that provide military contractors — to help Russian forces annex Crimea in 2014 and support pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
A foul-mouthed, larger-than-life figure known for his ghoulish sense of humor and online media empire, Prigozhin was popular among rank-and-file soldiers and hard-line pro-war figures.
If confirmed, Prigozhin’s death would cap a meteoric rise and fall for the convict turned restaurateur turned warlord. He used his mercenary army to expand Russian influence in Africa and the Middle East and came to Putin’s rescue during his stalled invasion of Ukraine, only to rebel against the country’s military leadership and be branded an enemy of the state.
Dmitry Utkin
Utkin is one of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s top associates, as well as the reputedoperational leader of the Wagner mercenary group. He is responsible for command and combat training of the group’s troops and has worked closely with Prigozhin since the group’s founding in 2014. Utkin is a former special forces officer and lieutenant colonel in the Russian military’s foreign intelligence agency, the GRU.
Russian media previously reported that Utkin named the mercenary group after Richard Wagner, a German composer whose works were appropriated by Adolf Hitler. The U.S. Treasury Department later sanctioned him for his involvement in Ukraine, according to the Russian investigative outlet Fontanka.
After leaving the GRU, Utkin reportedly worked with the private security firm Moran Security Group and the Slavonic Corps, a group of Russian mercenaries who were sent to Syria in 2013.
Utkin, who was born in 1970, was awarded the Order of Courage in 2016 for fighting in Syria and was photographed with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Kremlin reception.
Valeriy Yevgenyevich Chekalov
Chekalov is a businessman who holds senior positions in Prigozhin’s empire.
In July, the State Department announced sanctions against Chekalov for his ties to Prigozhin as well as for facilitating munitions shipments to Russia.
Chekalov, born Jan. 10, 1976, is the registered director of Neva, a company linked to PMC Wagner activities in Libya and Syria, and is also listed as the owner of Kollective Services, a St. Petersburg-based company that shares addresses with Prigozhin’s Concord Holding Company, according to All Eyes on Wagner, an open-source research group.
Chekalov’s leaked correspondences, obtained by the Dossier Center, an investigative group founded by an exiled Putin opponent, from March 12, 2019, detailed the extent and breadth of Wagner support for the Libyan National Army.
Chekalov’s public social media profiles — corroborated by his phone number, photos, date of birth and company registry — show that he lives in St. Petersburg and occasionally vacationed with his wife in Russia’s far-east region. His profile also states that he formerly served in the Russian navy.
Evgeniy Makaryan
The other passengers on the crashed Embraer jet’s flight list also appeared to be affiliated with Wagner, although less is known about them. They include Makaryan, whose call sign is “Makar,” a former police officer who joined Wagner in 2016, according to the Dossier Center. He was wounded in his left leg while fighting in Syria, the Dossier Center reported.
Sergey Propustin
Propustin fought in the Second Chechen War and joined Wagner in March 2015, where he fought in a unit from which Prigozhin recruited personal guards, according to the Dossier Center.
Nikolai Matuseev
The Dossier Center could not find Nikolai Matuseev on the Wagner rolls. The center did find a Nikolai Matusevich, who has been with Wagner since the beginning of 2017. A man by that name served as a shooter in Syria, according to the Dossier Center.
Alexander Totmin
The other non-crew passenger on the flight list is Totmin, whose call sign is “Tot,” according to the Dossier Center. The center did not publish additional information about the apparent Wagner member.
Aleksei Levshin, Rustam Karimov, Kristina Raspopova
There were also three crew members listed for the flight. Levshin, the commander, Karimov, the co-pilot, and Raspopova, the flight attendant. There was not immediately additional information about any of the three of them.
Kim Bellware, Tobi Raji and Tamia Fowlkes contributed to this report.