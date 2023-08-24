Who was on the crashed Russian plane’s passenger list?

Dmitry Utkin

Utkin is one of Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s top associates, as well as the reputedoperational leader of the Wagner mercenary group. He is responsible for command and combat training of the group’s troops and has worked closely with Prigozhin since the group’s founding in 2014. Utkin is a former special forces officer and lieutenant colonel in the Russian military’s foreign intelligence agency, the GRU.

Russian media previously reported that Utkin named the mercenary group after Richard Wagner, a German composer whose works were appropriated by Adolf Hitler. The U.S. Treasury Department later sanctioned him for his involvement in Ukraine, according to the Russian investigative outlet Fontanka.

After leaving the GRU, Utkin reportedly worked with the private security firm Moran Security Group and the Slavonic Corps, a group of Russian mercenaries who were sent to Syria in 2013.

