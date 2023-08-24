What happened to Putin’s other foes or rivals?

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foes, among them journalists and opposition politicians, have died or fallen ill in suspect circumstances after opposing the Russian leader. On Wednesday, Yevgeniy Prigozhin — the head of the guns-for-hire Wagner Group and Putin’s longtime ally turned foe — was presumably killed, along with everyone else on board, when a private jet flying north of Moscow crashed. On Thursday Putin appeared to eulogize Prigozhin but stopped short of confirming his death.

Why the plane crashed remains unclear. But the Kremlin has not moved swiftly to dispel suspicions among the country’s elite that the president was behind the crash. In June, Prigozhin led a march on Moscow in an aborted insurrection against the Russian leader. Speculation then arose over what would become of the mercenary chief.

“It is no accident that the world immediately looks at the Kremlin when a disgraced former confidant of Putin suddenly, literally falls from the sky two months after he attempted a mutiny,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Here are some Putin foes who suffered suspicious fates:

Alexei Navalny

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was one of the Kremlin’s most outspoken critics. Three years ago, he boarded a plane at an airport in Siberia and fell ill.

Germany later said it had “unequivocal” evidence that he was poisoned with a nerve agent similar to Novichok — a class of chemical weapons developed by the former Soviet Union and Russia.

Navalny was rushed to Berlin for treatment and spent 24 days in intensive care before being discharged from inpatient care about a week later.

He was immediately arrested upon his return to Russia in January 2021. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to a further 19 years in prison — with no family visits or letters for a decade — on top of an 11-year sentence he was already serving.

Sergei Skripal

In 2018, a Russian former double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his adult daughter Yulia were found slumped on a park bench in a town in the south of England.

Advertisement

They recovered, but months later 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died and her boyfriend fell ill after spraying a discarded perfume bottle that turned out to have been used to spray a poison.

British investigators identified the weapon as Novichok, while investigative website Bellingcat first identified the alleged perpetrators as two members of Russian military intelligence unit GRU: Alexander Mishkin and Anatoliy Chepiga.

Skripal was a high-profile spy who was jailed in Russia in 2006 after being convicted of passing the names of undercover Russian intelligence officers to Britain’s foreign intelligence service, MI6. He was released in a prisoner swap in 2010 and has lived in Britain since.

Vladimir Kara-Murza

In April, Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of treason — the harshest penalty yet for an opponent of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kara-Murza is a longtime opposition politician, historian and activist. He has written opinion pieces for The Washington Post, some from jail, about life in Russia. He was one of the Kremlin’s few critics still living Russia when it invaded Ukraine last year.

His wife, who now lives in the United States, says the Kremlin poisoned her husband for the first time in 2015 and again in 2017. Both times Kara-Murza was hospitalized and in a coma. The Kremlin denied any involvement.

Share this article Share

Alexander Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko was in the bar of an upmarket London hotel when he was poisoned in late 2006.

As he lay dying, he accused Putin of his murder.

In 2016, a decade after Litvinenko’s death, a British inquiry found that he was likely right. Then-Prime Minister David Cameron described the inquiry’s conclusion of “state-sponsored” murder as “absolutely appalling.”

Anna Politkovskaya

Investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya was shot dead at the doorstep of her Moscow apartment in 2006.

Advertisement

Six years earlier, she angered the Kremlin with her coverage of abuses by Russian and pro-Moscow Chechen forces fighting against Chechnyan separatists. In 2004, she fell ill after drinking a cup of tea. Politkovskaya said Putin poisoned her to prevent her from reporting.

Politkovskaya continued to cover the Russian leader and his allies despite repeated threats against her.

In 2014, five men were convicted of her murder, though no one has been charged with ordering an assassination.

Boris Nemtsov

Politician and Putin critic Boris Nemtsov was the highest-profile opposition leader slain in Russia when he was gunned down in 2015 while walking across a central Moscow bridge.

The Kremlin denied involvement.

Nemtsov was a towering figure in post-Soviet Russian politics and an architect for the country’s pivot to capitalism. At the time of his death, he was working on report that, he said, challenged the Kremlin line and showed Russian soldiers fighting alongside pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.