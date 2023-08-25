British Museum director resigns over handling of thefts

Listen 1 min Share Comment on this story Comment

LONDON — The director of the British Museum resigned with immediate effect on Friday, accepting blame for the mishandling of thefts of jewelry, gems and other treasures from its collection. Director Hartwig Fischer said in a statement that the museum did not “respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged.

“The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director.”

The British Museum — one of the most visited attractions in the country — fired an employee last week over the thefts and said it intends to pursue legal action. The Metropolitan Police are also investigating.

The museum said the items found to be missing, stolen or damaged included “gold jewelry and gems of semiprecious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.” The majority of the items were kept in a storeroom and used for academic and research purposes.

Greek officials said the incident raised questions about the museum’s security protocols and renewed calls for Britain to return the Elgin marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures.