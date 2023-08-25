Kremlin dismisses as ‘lies’ speculation linking it to Prigozhin death

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The Kremlin on Friday curtly dismissed rampant speculation that it had ordered the killing of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin as “all lies,” stating that an investigation was underway to establish the cause. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight After President Vladimir Putin on Thursday referred to Prigozhin in the past tense as a “talented man” who “made mistakes,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov talked about the “tragic deaths” of the passengers of the Embraer jet that crashed Wednesday in the Tver region of Russia, “including Yevgeniy Prigozhin.” All 10 people onboard died, including three crew members.

“We need to cover this topic based on facts,” Peskov said condemning what he called “lies” about the incident in the West. “There are not many facts. They are to be found out in the course of investigative actions. Yesterday the president said he was waiting for the results of the investigation, which will be completed in the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement

The often acerbic Kremlin spokesman ridiculed speculation in the West that presented the crash “from a certain angle” as an assassination ordered by Putin — however, among Russia’s elite, many believe the crash was Kremlin-instigated.

Peskov also denied that Putin met with Prigozhin shortly before the Wagner chief’s presumed death, after a report on a Telegram channel known for leaks from Russian security agencies claimed it had taken place.

The suspected assassination has cowed Russia’s elite with many seeing it as a sign that any perceived disloyalty — or even dissent about the war — will not be tolerated in Putin’s increasingly authoritarian state with its long history of jailing, killing or poisoning its critics.

U.S. officials said it was possible that Prigozhin’s Embraer business jet was destroyed by an explosion aboard, noting there was no sign of a missile launch targeting the plane. Similar theories swirled on Russian Telegram channels, focused mainly on the possibility that explosives were planted onboard the jet.

Putin made his first comments Thursday about the plane crash, which is believed to have also killed other senior members of the group, effectively decapitating a force that was once central to Russia’s war in Ukraine and still has fighters deployed across Africa and the Middle East. Putin paid condolences to the victims’ families, but said a full investigation would “take time.”

Prigozhin’s press service has not confirmed his death, although some Wagner affiliated Telegram channels have been mourning his demise.

Advertisement

The U.S. government’s initial assessment was that Prigozhin was probably killed in the crash, the Pentagon said Thursday. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, declined to address whether the U.S. government believed Prigozhin was assassinated, saying “we’re continuing to assess the situation.”

Share this article Share

Despite the Kremlin’s efforts since June to destroy Prigozhin’s reputation and portray him as a greedy rogue out to make money in the war, spontaneous memorials continued to spring up across the country on Thursday and Friday, featuring photographs of the leaders, Prigozhin and his operations commander Dmitry Utkin. People placed flowers and Wagner flags on the displays in a sign of the group’s reputation in Russia as the country’s most capable assault force.

Although Putin has moved to reassert control after the rebellion, Wagner’s lingering popularity remains delicate for the Kremlin, given the widespread speculation within Russia that Putin was behind a crash.

Advertisement

Pro-Kremlin analyst and former Putin adviser, Sergei Markov said Putin’s positive remarks on Thursday about Wagner and to a lesser extent Prigozhin were designed to remove suspicions within Russia that he was behind the plane crash.

“There are spontaneous memorials to Prigozhin and Utkin all over the country,” Markov wrote on Telegram, adding it was obvious that “Prigozhin is a people’s hero. He was truly loved. You can’t organize something like this.”

Globally, he added, “Wagner and Prigozhin are the main manifestation of the strength of Russia and the Russian people, which is seen in the world in the Ukrainian crisis.” But he insisted that Putin could successfully co-opt Wagner’s popularity and its heroic reputation as an effective military force.

“If the funerals of Prigozhin and Utkin and other Wagner leaders are public, then they will turn into a huge manifestation of people’s support for Putin’s political course for the forceful confrontation between Russia and the West and the forceful liquidation of the neo-Nazi Russophobic regime in Ukraine,” Markov maintained.

Advertisement

Putin has moved to restore his authority since Prigozhin’s June rebellion with the dismissal of several high-ranking Russian generals who were close to the Wagner leader or who had spoken about the military’s failures, including Gen. Sergei Surovikin, known as “General Armageddon” for his ruthless tactics in Syria and Ukraine.

Hard-line nationalists have also been targeted, including former intelligence officer and military blogger Igor Girkin, who was arrested and jailed last month after attacking Putin for his handling of the war.

After the crash, Russian police raided the families of Wagner Group members, asking questions about possible unrest as a result of the crash, according to Baza media outlet, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement.