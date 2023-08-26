1 killed, 4 wounded in shooting in Copenhagen's Christiania neighborhood, police in Denmark say

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A shooting Saturday in a Copenhagen neighborhood known for its counterculture vibe and flourishing hashish trade left a 30-year-old man dead and four other people inured, Danish police said.

He said one of those injured was in critical but stable condition; the others had minor injuries.

Christiania has been a freewheeling anarchist commune since the 1970s when hippies started squatting in a former naval base. Hashish sales were tolerated there by authorities until 2004 when police started to crack down on the drug trade. Still, the hashish trade has continued with occasional flareups in violence linked to criminal gangs.