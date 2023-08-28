UK air traffic control says 'technical issue' affecting flights on a busy travel day

Share Comment on this story Comment

LONDON — Britain’s air traffic control system said it is experiencing a “technical issue” that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air travel. National Air Traffic Services said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety” and that engineers were working to find and fix the fault.

It did not give an estimate of how long it would take to fix the problem, or what had caused it.

European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the U.K.

Scottish airline Loganair said there had been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems.”

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays,” it said.