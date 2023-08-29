Germany drops sexual assault investigation of Rammstein lead singer

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

BERLIN — State prosecutors in Berlin have dropped the investigation over sexual assault against Till Lindemann, the frontman of German band Rammstein, the prosecution office announced Tuesday. Several women came forward with accusations of sexual assault against the 60-year-old in the German press in June after Shelby Lynn, a 24-year-old fan from Northern Ireland said she was drugged and woke with unexplained bruises after a May concert in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“The evaluation of the available evidence — above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses — has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex,” Berlin’s prosecution office said in a statement Tuesday.

The investigations were primarily based on press reports and anonymous tips. Women who may have been affected have not yet reported to the public prosecutor, the statement added.

Advertisement

In a statement, Lindemann’s lawyers said the end of the criminal investigation showed that the accusations on social media and in the press had “no basis” and civil action would be taken against the outlets that accused their client.

Share this article Share

Proceedings against Rammstein’s former tour manager, who was accused of allegedly leading young women backstage at concerts, have also been discontinued.

A series of articles in the German press quoting anonymous women described how fans were recruited at concerts to have sex with the lead singer. They said they were sexually assaulted and had little to no recollection of events.

After German prosecutors announced an investigation, the group’s record label, Universal, suspended cooperation with the band until further notice while Lindemann’s book publisher cut ties. Neither company has yet reacted to the prosecutors’ announcement.

Rammstein was founded in 1994 and is one of Germany’s best known musical exports with sales of more than 20 million albums. It is best known for its 1997 hit “Du Hast” and increasingly made its name for its provocative stage shows that often courted controversy.