Female dental assistant in Jamaica charged with kidnapping and killing an 8-year-old girl

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A female dental assistant in Jamaica was charged with murder and kidnapping after police said she abducted an 8-year-old girl from school and killed her.
Police said the woman was the former partner of the girl’s father, who is a police officer.
The girl was found with her throat slashed in early June and was hospitalized, but she died a couple of days later.
Authorities said Rowe’s brother also was kidnapped but was unharmed after the woman accused in the case threw him from her car.