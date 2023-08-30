Gabon army officers announce seizure of power after presidential vote

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A group of senior military officers in Gabon said Wednesday they were overturning the results of a presidential election, minutes after the election committee announced that President Ali Bongo had won another term. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Bongo’s win would have cemented his family’s 55-year grip on power. Soon after the announcement, gunfire rang out in the capital, Libreville, according to the Associated Press.

“In the name of the Gabonese people … we have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime,” one officer said, reading a joint statement on national television, surrounded by about a dozen others in military fatigues, Reuters reported.

They also announced the cancellation of the election results, the closure of the border and the dissolution of state institutions, including the government, the Senate and the National Assembly, Reuters said.

On Saturday, as the election ended, the government introduced a nationwide curfew and indefinite internet restrictions, which Communications Minister Rodrigue Mboumba Bissawou blamed on calls for violence and the risk of disinformation, the AP reported.

Bongo was standing for a third term in the elections after the 2009 death of his father, Omar Bongo, who was in power for 41 years. Ali Bongo’s 2016 reelection was mired in controversy as demonstrators protested what they viewed as a rigged election.

If successful, the officers’ Wednesday morning announcement would represent the latest in a series of coups in Central and West African countries with ties to former colonial power France, including Niger.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday that the bloc’s foreign ministers would discuss the developments in Gabon. “If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region,” he said at a meeting of E.U. defense ministers in Toledo, Spain, according to Reuters.

In January 2019, Bongo faced an attempted coup amid questions about his health.