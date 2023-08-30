Guatemala's Congress refuses to recognize president-elect's party

Share Comment on this story Comment

Anti-corruption prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche officially advised the Congress of the party’s suspension despite pending court appeals. The U.S. government has sanctioned Curruchiche for allegedly obstructing corruption investigations.

Wednesday was the Congress’ first session after a two-month recess. Arévalo is among the seven lawmakers declared independents and he was present at the session Wednesday.

Seed Movement legislator Román Castellanos said Wednesday the Congress’ move was arbitrary, since it was made verbally in the Congress without party members being advised in writing. The impact is that Seed Movement lawmakers cannot hold leadership positions in the Congress. They also lose the presidency of the sole congressional committee they held, he said.

The body acted differently in the case of another party, the National Change Union, months earlier when its party status was cancelled by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. The party allied with the governing party of President Alejandro Giammattei did not have its lawmakers declared independents or stripped of their committee leadership positions.

Arévalo’s win is worrying to entrenched powers because he has promised to re-start the campaign against corruption.