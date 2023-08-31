Johannesburg apartment fire kills at least 63, say South African officials

A fire tore through a multistory apartment building in Johannesburg, killing at least 63 people, rescue services said Thursday.
A video shared by Mulaudzi to X, formerly Twitter, shows emergency services at the scene as members of the public crowd the streets.
@CityofJoburgEMS Firefighters are currently attending to a building on fire in @CityofJoburgZA CBD corner Delvers, Alberts street at this stage 10 people confirmed dead and multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care pic.twitter.com/20b6NXaHvF— Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) August 31, 2023