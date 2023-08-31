The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Johannesburg apartment fire kills at least 63, say South African officials

August 31, 2023 at 2:46 a.m. EDT
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg on Thursday. (Stringer/Reuters)
A fire tore through a multistory apartment building in Johannesburg, killing at least 63 people, rescue services said Thursday.

The city’s emergency services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said at least 43 people had also been injured in the blaze and that a search and recovery operation was underway.

At least 200 people may have been living in the building, the Associated Press reported Thursday citing witnesses. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

A video shared by Mulaudzi to X, formerly Twitter, shows emergency services at the scene as members of the public crowd the streets.

