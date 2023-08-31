Ukraine live briefing: Russia and North Korea ‘actively advancing’ arms negotiations, U.S. says Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks after an Aug. 24 meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the war in Ukraine. (John Minchillo/AP)

Russia and North Korea are “actively advancing” negotiations for weapons that would be used in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a news conference, a revelation that she called “new” and “deeply troubling” as Washington’s distance with Pyongyang and Moscow continues to deepen.

Greenfield accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of using his visit to North Korea last month as an opportunity to “try to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.” She also condemned Shoigu’s attendance at the country’s military parade, which featured weapons prohibited by the U.N. Security Council.

“Russia is negotiating potential deals for significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK to be used against Ukraine,” she said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “In its pursuit of these weapons, Russia will violate Security Council resolutions, including resolutions Russia itself voted for,” she added.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged letters after Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang in July, Thomas-Greenfield said Wednesday. She added that another group of Russian officials traveled to North Korea “for follow-up discussions about potential arms deals,” and that negotiations may include buying raw materials that could be used for Russia’s “defense industrial base.”

Operations at an airfield in Pskov, Russia, returned to normal Thursday morning after it was struck Tuesday in an attack that damaged four Il-76 planes, according to Russia’s state-run Tass news agency. A barrage of missiles and drone attacks against Kyiv followed the strike early Wednesday, killing two people. Russia had reported drone strikes in at least six of its regions.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to “one of the most disruptive periods in decades for global food security,” according to a report from the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which also said that Russian forces stole about 6 million tons of Ukrainian wheat from areas it controlled for export and its own consumption.

Ukraine is investigating its military medical commissions for corruption after finding that some branches accepted bribes in exchange for falsified health documents that made men ineligible to draft. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the number of men removed from military registers by the medical commissions increased tenfold in some regions since February.

Global impact

The Russian Embassy in Washington condemned the United States’ decision to send an additional $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, calling it the “height of hypocrisy.” The embassy said on Telegram: “Washington will not give up the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian.”

Russia will discuss an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal with Turkey this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan are expected to meet in Moscow over a proposal to send grain to Turkey with the financial help of Qatar. The grain would be processed in Turkey and exported to countries “in need,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

From our correspondents

Putin is struggling with the falling ruble and rising prices as sanctions take their bite: When Putin addressed top economic officials last week after a bruising month in which the Russian ruble plummeted to a 16-month low against the U.S. dollar, he sought to set a confident tone, Catherine Belton, Jeff Stein and Robyn Dixon report.

But he could not avoid addressing a growing weakness that is stalking the economy as Western sanctions bite ever deeper, and one that has been exacerbated by the ruble’s plunge.

“Objective data shows that inflationary risks are increasing, and the task of reining in price growth is now the number one priority,” Putin said. “I ask my colleagues in the government and the Central Bank to keep the situation under constant control.”

The government’s spending on Russia’s defense industry are bringing Putin’s war home to many Russians for the first time.