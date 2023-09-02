Russian-made combat trainer aircraft joins Iran’s Air Force

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The report by ISNA said the advanced combat trainer aircraft is able to meet the training needs of pilots to learn to fly 4th-generation fighters.

Iranian drones have been a key element of Russia’s continued war on Ukraine. Tehran has offered a series of contradictory explanations about the drones, first denying it supplied them to Moscow and then claiming it sold drones only before the war began. However, the volume of drones used in the conflict shows a steady supply by Iran of the bomb-carrying weapons in the war.