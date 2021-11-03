It was not clear what caused the accident and police feared the death toll could rise as some injured were listed in critical condition.
Road accidents are common in mountainous Kashmir and elsewhere in Pakistan and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and widespread disregards to traffic rules by drivers.
Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and neighboring India since their independence from British rule in 1947. The two countries each claim Kashmir in its entirety and have fought three wars between them over it.