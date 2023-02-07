22 people killed in bus, car collision in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A speeding bus collided with a car and plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 22 passengers and injuring 12 others, police said, the second such deadly accident in less than a week.
He said rescuers transferred the dead and injured to a hospital, where some of them were listed in critical condition.
Last Friday, 17 people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a speeding truck near a tunnel in the Kohat district in northwest Pakistan. On Jan, 29, another deadly accident happened in southern Pakistan where a bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, killing 40 people.
Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and a disregard for traffic laws.